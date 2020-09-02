BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

