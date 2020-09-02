BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,278 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 60.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 2.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

In other ABIOMED news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock valued at $33,815,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $307.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

