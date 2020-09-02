BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 10,729 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 754.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.23.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

