BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,039 shares of company stock worth $12,716,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

