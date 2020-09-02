BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,307.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Seabridge Gold Inc has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $20.73.

SA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.