BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,910 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 38,027 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,238,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 189,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

