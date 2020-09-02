BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE BIO opened at $509.66 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $540.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

