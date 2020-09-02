BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

