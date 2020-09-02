BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.58 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAP. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

Shares of AAP opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

