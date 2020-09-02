BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.57 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $2,388,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 181.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

