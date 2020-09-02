BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,548 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.46.

Shares of EXPE opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.