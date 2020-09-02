BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,070 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 200.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 44.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 24.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 476,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.17.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

