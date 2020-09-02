BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $203,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

