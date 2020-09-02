BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,980 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,998 shares of company stock valued at $34,184,346. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $185.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.68.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

