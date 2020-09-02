BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 13,643 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFG opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $58.28.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.