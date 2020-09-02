BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 12,507 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Alliant Energy by 689.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,079,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,638,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.