BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 12,153 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 99.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

