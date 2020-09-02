BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $123.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

