BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 56,366 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

