BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 9,529 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.