BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 7,202 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE DRI opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -217.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.