BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 4,583 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $563,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $366,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,236. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAR opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

