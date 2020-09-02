BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 33,773 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 299.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,135 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 25.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,547,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $6,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.