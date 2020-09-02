BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 22,801 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,231 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,801 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.23% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.