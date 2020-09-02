BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 13,754 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.85.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

