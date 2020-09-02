Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Brigham Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NYSE MNRL opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 362,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 317,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56,735 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 220,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

