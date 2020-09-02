Bravatek Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bravatek Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 439.9% from the July 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVTK opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Bravatek Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About Bravatek Solutions

Bravatek Solutions, Inc provides security, defense, and information security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security solutions assist corporate entities, governments, and individuals in protecting their organizations and/or critical infrastructures against error, and physical and cyber-attacks.

