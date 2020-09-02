Bravatek Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BVTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bravatek Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:BVTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 439.9% from the July 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BVTK opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Bravatek Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
About Bravatek Solutions
