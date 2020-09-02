BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,708 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BP. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at about $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth approximately $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after buying an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Shares of BP opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

