Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,906.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $223,313.89 and $4,906.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.05746947 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

