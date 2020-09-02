Bloom (BLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, TOPBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Bloom has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. Bloom has a market cap of $2.98 million and $1,210.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00128988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00209466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.01615256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00175527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00162506 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, IDEX, TOPBTC, Upbit and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

