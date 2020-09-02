Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Blockstack has a total market cap of $125.92 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.05746947 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00050062 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 809,939,040 coins and its circulating supply is 576,015,674 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

