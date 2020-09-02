Blair William & Co. IL Sells 36,121 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,121 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novanta by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $409,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,442,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. Novanta Inc has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $144.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

