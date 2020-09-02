Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,245 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 117.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Metlife by 45.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 669,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.