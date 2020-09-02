Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crowdstrike by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 243,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $23,119,810.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,190 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $123,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,950,838 shares of company stock worth $927,127,156. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.51. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -179.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.