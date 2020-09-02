Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 29 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $414.85 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $425.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

