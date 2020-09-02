Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,080 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after purchasing an additional 70,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,658,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 84.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,312 shares of company stock worth $7,429,985 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

