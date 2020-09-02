Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 210.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 179,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

