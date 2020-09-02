Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Capitalization of $244,960.21 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $244,960.21 and $2,217.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Escodex, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24, Escodex, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

