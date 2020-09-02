Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

