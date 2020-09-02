BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Buys $1,001,728.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.80. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
