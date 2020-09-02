BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Buys $1,001,728.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its 200-day moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15 and a beta of 0.80. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.31.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

