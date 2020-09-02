Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMNM opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Bimini Capital Managment has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 58.26%.

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

