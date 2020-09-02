BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBL. CWM LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 251.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 61.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group PLC has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.