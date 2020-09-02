BetProtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $238,938.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $238,938.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00131981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00212145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.01610343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00178578 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00172116 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

