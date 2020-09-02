Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $34,379.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000467 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $52.08 million and $34,379.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005216 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00043145 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000110 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.