Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Gap Down to $11.40

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.40, but opened at $10.70. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $133.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.65. Bel Fuse had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $121.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bel Fuse stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Bel Fuse as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

