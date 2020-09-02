Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.13.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,559.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,254,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,645 shares of company stock valued at $67,975,533. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Beigene by 528.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beigene stock opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.58. Beigene has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

