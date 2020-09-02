Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.13.
BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.
In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,559.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,254,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,645 shares of company stock valued at $67,975,533. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Beigene stock opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.58. Beigene has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01.
Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -18.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Beigene Company Profile
BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.
