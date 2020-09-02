Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the July 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
Basanite Company Profile
