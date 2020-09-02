Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the July 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BASA opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

