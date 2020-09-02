Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 728.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

