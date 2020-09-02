Barclays PLC Purchases 34,938 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 43.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 504,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 153,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,144,000 after acquiring an additional 46,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 31,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

