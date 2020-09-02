BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNIY shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of BKNIY stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BANKINTER S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

